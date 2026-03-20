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David Raya reveals major European club he almost joined before signing for Arsenal
Raya's revelation
Raya has revealed that he could have moved to Bayern Munich before completing his switch to the Gunners, where he has developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the country. Arsenal signed Raya on loan initially for the 2023/24 season but then made that deal permanent in July of 2024 in a deal worth £27 million.
Now, though, the Spain international has revealed he had the opportunity to move to the Bundesliga.
Per Fabrizio Romano, he said: "I was very, very close to joining another club, but luckily that didn't happen and in the end Arsenal made a bid and I came here. Which club? It was Bayern Munich."
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'Absolutely amazing' goalkeeper
Manager Mikel Arteta has been fulsome in his praise of Raya in the past, and labelled his goalkeeper as "absolutely amazing" after their midweek Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen.
He said: "In two games, it was a set-piece last time, and a header before that, and today he has an action. He makes an incredible save. That's why he's here. We need to value the keeper that we have because he's absolutely amazing."
Heinze's influence
Raya has, in turn, praised coach Gabriel Heinze, the former Manchester United defender, for instilling a "fighting spirit" in the defensive unit.
He added: "He’s a guy, he’s a coach, where he wants us to fight - a lot of intensity. To win games, you have to defend very well, especially in this league. This is the toughest league in the world.
"You have to be very, very, very solid to be able to win games. Normally, the games are won by one goal. So, it’s really, really important to keep that asset from us, from everyone. Not just the back line, just every single player. So, it’s a lot of credit to him as well."
Jamie Carragher hailed Raya earlier this season, saying: : “Listen, I think he’s a brilliant goalkeeper. This is one of the best pieces of business that Arsenal have done. He’s a real upgrade on Aaron Ramsdale. David Raya, for me, it’s between him and Alisson in the Premier League for the best goalkeeper. He’s certainly one of the best goalkeepers in the world and that’s why he keeps so many clean sheets.”
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What comes next?
Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League table, nine points clear of Manchester City, having played a game more.
First of all, though, the two clubs will contest the Carabao Cup final this weekend, and Arteta believes his side are more than capable of lifting the trophy.
He said: "I'm really prepared and confident that we're going to make it happen.
"When it comes to the crucial moments and when it comes to the moment to attack a trophy, take it and bring it home, that's when you need to step up and make a difference.
"That's why we are all very excited because we know what is at stake, and now it's about the next step, the next game, and the fact that we are at the end of March and we are in four competitions tells a lot about the team.
"It's one of the defining moments because at the end it's whether you win the trophy or not. We need to prove that point. That's clear. And that has to be done on the pitch."
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