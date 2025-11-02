Ex-Man Utd defender is helping Arsenal's Premier League title charge claims Golden Glove frontrunner David Raya

Raya heaped praise on Heinze for instilling a fighting spirit throughout the team, crediting the Argentine’s influence on Arsenal’s clean sheet record. "He’s a guy, he’s a coach, where he wants us to fight - a lot of intensity," said Raya after Saturday’s win. "To win games, you have to defend very well, especially in this league. This is the toughest league in the world.

"You have to be very, very, very solid to be able to win games. Normally, the games are won by one goal. So, it’s really, really important to keep that asset from us, from everyone. Not just the back line, just every single player. So, it’s a lot of credit to him as well."

Raya also reminded his team-mates to stay grounded despite their excellent start. "We have to think game by game," he continued. "We have to think it’s very early in the season. We’ve played 10 [league] games in the season, so it’s a lot of football to be played.

"We are only just starting in November, so obviously it’s nice to be there [at the top of the league] and to have those points. But we have to focus on ourselves, focus game by game and in the present.

"It’s incredible, not just the defence, I think it’s a collective achievement, if you want to put it that way. It starts from the striker, finishing with the goalkeeper. So, it’s just incredible to have that work rate from everyone, trying to shut teams down and not concede that many chances, not concede anything. And that’s just credit to everyone. So, it’s incredible to have that achievement."