David Beckham reacts to Trent Alexander-Arnold's failure to make latest England squad & reveals if he'd take Real Madrid star to World Cup

With the World Cup on the horizon, the pressure is on Tuchel to finalise a squad capable of winning the tournament. Alexander-Arnold's absence from the latest squad, which saw a recall for Ben White, has raised questions about his role in Tuchel plans. Beckham, however, believes the door isn't closed yet. "With Trent, would I take him? I'd find it very hard not to take someone like Trent," he admitted. "But then Thomas, he's come out and said, I think I read it this morning, that there are other players that are ahead of him at the moment. But he said 'at the moment', so that could change. I think you said it, tonight [Friday] might prove that other players are playing that might not get in the squad, so you don't know. This is very close to picking a final squad, but I still think that Thomas is probably still considering about Trent as well."