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Daniel Farke provides mixed Leeds United injury update as Daniel James ruled out of Arsenal clash
Winger sidelined following international duty
Leeds' attacking options have taken a significant hit after James sustained a back injury while away on international duty. The winger's absence further stretches Farke's squad, with defender Rodon still sidelined as he continues his rehabilitation from a hamstring problem. These fitness setbacks necessitate reshuffling in the starting line-up as the visitors aim to maintain their positive start to the Premier League campaign.
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Manager details key squad absences
The German tactician delivered the team news during his pre-match press conference ahead of the journey to the capital.
Speaking to reporters, Farke outlined Rodon's recovery timeline before confirming that James will play no part against Arsenal: "Joe is on his way back in his rehab making good progress. He has already had individual sessions on the pitch but it will be a bit until he is back in team training.
"Also, Daniel James will miss the Arsenal game, so he is out with a back injury. He came back with this back injury, more or less, from his national team and for that he is not available for this game."
Attacking duo boost selection prospects
There was more encouraging news further forward, with Bahoya and Wilson both making tangible progress towards full fitness.
Assessing Bahoya's chances following an ankle issue, Farke explained: "Jean-Matteo Bahoya came also back with an ankle strain but looks way better. He was today the first time with us out on the pitch. We have to wait right now for how his body reacts but it seems like there is a chance that he is available. At least there was progress."
The manager then offered an update on Wilson after his return from a muscular complaint: "And also some good news with Harry Wilson after his muscle injury – he is back in team training since Tuesday. Again, we also have to wait right now how his body reacts but there is also a chance for him to be available going into this game."
- AFP
Unbeaten record faces formidable test
A formidable challenge now awaits Farke's unbeaten side as they prepare to visit Emirates Stadium on Saturday, October 10. Mikel Arteta's hosts currently occupy second place in the table after winning four of their opening five fixtures. Furthermore, the Gunners boast a commanding head-to-head record with eight consecutive victories over Leeds, alongside a nine-match unbeaten streak on home soil against the Yorkshire club.
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