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Premier League
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Emirates Stadium
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James Freemantle
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Arsenal vs Leeds United Premier League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Premier League
Arsenal
Leeds United
B. Saka

Comprehensive match preview of Arsenal vs Leeds as the Premier League returns after a long international break. We talk tactics, team news, form and more.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 6
Emirates Stadium

Arsenal vs Leeds United will kick off on 10 Oct 2026 at 07:30 EST and 11:30 GMT.

Champions Arsenal aim to bounce back from Brighton disappointment

Defending champions Arsenal signed off on a sour note with a 3-0 loss to Brighton before the long international break. Mikel Arteta has had almost three weeks to stew over that defeat, where he admitted his side was second-best in all departments. They're still sitting relatively pretty, with four wins from five and trailing controversial leaders Man City by just three points. Manager Arteta will need to assess Christos Tzolis and Kai Havertz, who both picked up knocks during UEFA Nations League duty.

FBL-ENG-PR-BRIGHTON-ARSENALGetty Images

Peacocks can strut their stuff

Leeds are one of five sides still unbeaten in the league along with Manchester City, Brentford, Liverpool and Everton. A goalless draw with Crystal Palace last time out was their third stalemate of the season. However, their recent record against the Gunners is poor.

Leeds United v Crystal Palace FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Arsenal have won the last six Premier League H2Hs by a 20-3 aggregate score.
  • Viktor Gyokeres has scored for Sweden in six consecutive international outings and could get a start for Arsenal here.
  • Leeds goalkeeper James Trafford has made an average of four saves per match so far this term following his big-money move from Man City.

Likely XIs

Arsenal (4231): Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Guimaraes; Saka, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres.

Leeds (352): Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.

Team news & squads

Arsenal vs Leeds United Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Arteta

Arsenal head into this fixture with a significant number of players unavailable. William Saliba, Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Christos Tzolis are all listed as injured, leaving Arteta with notable absences across the defensive and midfield areas. Updates to the squad are expected closer to kick-off.

Leeds are without Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon, and Harry Wilson through injury. Farke will need to manage around those absentees, though no suspensions are currently listed for the away side.

Form

ARS

ARS - Form

CHE
W2-1
NAP
W0-1
SUN
W0-2
IPS
W2-4
BHA
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
LEE

LEE - Form

BRE
D1-1
BHA
D1-1
CHE
L6-3
NEW
W4-1
CRY
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Arsenal have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, losing one and winning one in the Carabao Cup. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 home defeat to Brighton in the Premier League, a result that will concern Arteta. Prior to that, they beat Sunderland 0-2 away and claimed a 0-1 Champions League win at SSC Napoli, suggesting their away record in Europe has been stronger than their domestic home form in recent weeks.

Leeds have gone unbeaten in their last two Premier League matches, drawing 0-0 at Crystal Palace most recently. Their best result in the run was a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United, and they have drawn three of their five matches overall. Farke's side have conceded eight goals across the five games but shown a capacity to score freely when the opportunity arises.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ArsenalDrawLeeds United
5
0
0
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
4
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
5
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
4
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
FT
16Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Arsenal beat Leeds United 4-0 at Elland Road in the Premier League. Before that, Arsenal won 5-0 at the Emirates in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Arsenal have won four times and Leeds once, with the Gunners scoring 16 goals and conceding just two in those meetings.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

Arsenal sit second in the Premier League table, while Leeds are fifth. The gap between the sides is narrow enough that both teams will view this as a fixture with genuine implications for where they finish in the top half of the division.

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