KSI makes an impact! Dagenham sack manager and appoint ex-England star Andy Carroll as interim manager after YouTuber invested in non-league club

In an official statement, the club expressed their gratitude toward the departing coach while confirming the temporary succession plan. "Dagenham & Redbridge Football Club can confirm that we have parted company with First-Team Manager, Lee Bradbury," the statement read. "We are very grateful to Lee for his focus, professionalism, and commitment during his time at the Club and for his contributions, both on and off the pitch, to stabilise the club last summer. Dagenham and Redbridge wish him every success in his future endeavours. Andy Carroll will take the team on an interim basis, and further updates will be communicated in due course."