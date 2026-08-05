Crystal Palace consider shock free transfer for Brighton icon Solly March as Takehiro Tomiyasu deal nears

After a remarkable 15-year career on the south coast, March left Brighton at the end of last season and is available on a free transfer. According to BBC Sport, Crystal Palace have internally discussed the possibility of bringing him to Selhurst Park. The move would shock supporters of both clubs given the bitter rivalry between Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Pierre Sage took over as Crystal Palace manager in June, replacing Oliver Glasner, and the new boss is looking to add proven experience to his squad. March made 194 Premier League appearances for Brighton and remains desperate to secure a new club in England to continue his career at the highest level.