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Croatia lodge FIFA complaint over 'abuse of technology' after controversial World Cup exit against Portugal
Protest against VAR intervention
Croatia’s World Cup journey ended in the most bitter fashion imaginable, as a 2-1 defeat to Portugal was sealed by a decision that has left the nation in shock. Following the final whistle, the HNS moved quickly to lodge a formal complaint with FIFA, alleging an "abuse of technology" that they believe unfairly cost them a place in the knockout rounds.
The controversy centres on a disallowed goal in the final seconds of stoppage time when Josko Gvardiol appeared to have rescued Croatia's tournament. The goal was initially given on the field, but a lengthy VAR review led referee Espen Eskas to overturn the decision, citing an offside that only became apparent through data housed within the match ball itself.
The governing body believes the spirit of the game was violated by a technicality, prompting them to take the rare step of lodging an official grievance. While FIFA often stands by its officiating teams, the governing body was forced to defend the VAR process in the wake of the intense scrutiny following the final whistle.
- AFP
The 'heartbeat graphic' that broke hearts
While television replays appeared to show a legal goal, FIFA's technology inside the Adidas Trionda ball detected a microscopic touch from the hair of Igor Matanovic that changed the entire offside calculation.
FIFA defended the process, releasing a statement to clarify that "IMU sensors housed within the Trionda ball are capable of determining any slight contact, displayed to viewers in the broadcast as a 'heartbeat graphic,' and allowing officials an unprecedented level of data to make fast, accurate decisions."
However, Croatia argues that this level of scrutiny moves away from the "clear and obvious" spirit of VAR and relies on data that fans and players cannot see in real time. The HNS also criticised the earlier call that saw Portugal equalise through a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in the 68th minute.
HNS demands regulatory transparency
The formal complaint submitted by the HNS focuses on the protocol used by the Video Assistant Referee and whether it exceeded its intended mandate. The HNS argues that the "clear and obvious error" threshold was not met, and that the interruption caused by the review broke the flow of what should have been a fair contest.
HNS spokesperson Tomislav Pacak told RTL Danas: "The Croatian Football Association sent a letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino in which we expressed deep disappointment and disagreement with the match with Portugal, not because of the refereeing decisions as such, because they can be discussed after every match, but because of the process itself that led to those decisions.
"To begin with, we believe that the VAR protocol was completely incorrectly applied to the penalty kick for Portugal and the referee should not have been called to review the footage. And more importantly, with Guardiola's equalizer, Pašalić was awarded offside against the rules and spirit of football due to Matanović's non-existent ball play , because the sensor showed so.
"We believe that this is an abuse of technology, which we welcome in football, but we believe that this application is not beneficial to FIFA, teams and football fans, and we know that our letter will not reduce the pain and disappointment of fans and players, but we believe that it is important to warn FIFA and request a detailed explanation of all decisions."
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Modric hits out at double standards
Captain Luka Modric did not hold back in his assessment of the situation, expressing his frustration with how technology is being implemented on the world’s biggest stage. The Real Madrid veteran suggested that the application of the rules felt inconsistent, particularly when comparing the treatment of smaller nations to established footballing giants.
The legendary midfielder pointed towards a perceived lack of fairness in the decision-making process during the match. Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone, Modric slammed what he called double standards, highlighting that the technology often seems to work against his side in high-stakes moments.
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