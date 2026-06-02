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‘What is your problem?’ - Criticism of Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid rubbished by fellow World Cup-winning Frenchman
Mourinho told to adapt to Mbappe
After two consecutive seasons without a major trophy, Real Madrid have reportedly turned to Mourinho to restore their winning ways this summer. The club's barren run has coincided with Mbappe's arrival in 2024. Despite rumours of fractured relationships with team-mates and controversies surrounding his private life, Desailly insists the attacker is not the root cause of the struggles. Speaking to FootballTransfers on behalf of MrRaffle.com, the 1998 World Cup winner explained that elite forwards require tactical accommodations. "Mbappé has never really been a problem for a coach," Desailly stated. "Mourinho will tell you the same thing: ‘I'm happy about my 40 or 42 goals a year from Mbappé, I just have to adapt around him.’ He's the striker."
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Defending the forward's private life
The forward recently faced intense media scrutiny over a trip to Italy and his controversial injury recovery in Paris. However, Desailly dismissed the idea that players should have their off-field activities endlessly policed. He added: “Everybody can comment on what happens with his private life or his need to move around. Surely there are Madrid supporters who think a player should not have a private life and should just be dedicated entirely to the club. There is always this perception. I felt it also when I was playing football - where, in a certain way, you belong to the fans. That is correct and we are happy for it, but let's not exaggerate. I do what I want in my free moments. Don't come and ask me about it. So I don't see him as a problem for Mourinho. It's just an adjustment.”
Systemic issues at Real Madrid
Beyond off-field controversies, questions remain about how the talented attacker fits alongside stars like Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham. Desailly believes the collective system has simply failed to accommodate the attacking talent at the Santiago Bernabeu, insisting a top team can compensate for a superstar's lack of defensive work. He argued: “But it's not fully because of Mbappé. He's not defending? Fine. What is your problem? You can afford one player - eventually one and a half or two - in a team who doesn't get back into a defensive position. Yes, you can afford it. You are Real Madrid. You can adjust it, especially for a player who scores 40 goals a season.”
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What next for Mbappe and Real Madrid?
As Mourinho prepares to take the reins ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, his immediate priority will be uniting a reportedly fractured dressing room. The Portuguese tactician must quickly establish a functional tactical framework that maximises his star forward's lethal output. Supporters will eagerly watch to see if this managerial change can finally end their two-year trophy drought and properly unlock the team's staggering potential.