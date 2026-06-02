‘What is your problem?’ - Criticism of Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid rubbished by fellow World Cup-winning Frenchman

The forward recently faced intense media scrutiny over a trip to Italy and his controversial injury recovery in Paris. However, Desailly dismissed the idea that players should have their off-field activities endlessly policed. He added: “Everybody can comment on what happens with his private life or his need to move around. Surely there are Madrid supporters who think a player should not have a private life and should just be dedicated entirely to the club. There is always this perception. I felt it also when I was playing football - where, in a certain way, you belong to the fans. That is correct and we are happy for it, but let's not exaggerate. I do what I want in my free moments. Don't come and ask me about it. So I don't see him as a problem for Mourinho. It's just an adjustment.”