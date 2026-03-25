Cristiano Ronaldo’s son in line to join Real Madrid after training with academy

Beyond his club aspirations, Ronaldo Jr has already begun to establish himself as a key figure within the Portuguese national team's youth structure. Since making his international debut for the Under-15s against Japan last year, he has quickly progressed through the ranks to earn six caps and score his first goal for the Under-16 side. His grandmother was recently in attendance in Croatia to witness his early steps in international football, further highlighting the family’s deep-rooted connection to the Seleccao, where his 41-year-old father continues to captain the senior team with a record-breaking 143 goals.



