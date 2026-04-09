Cristiano Ronaldo pulled into Saudi Pro League cheating accusations as Ivan Toney suggests referees trying to aid Al-Nassr's title bid

The controversy erupted following Al-Ahli’s 1-1 draw against Al-Fayha on Wednesday, a match in which Toney scored his 27th goal of a prolific campaign. However, the striker was more interested in discussing "clear as day" penalties that he believes were ignored by the officiating crew. The result leaves Al-Ahli third, trailing Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr by four points, with the league leaders also holding a game in hand.

"I think the very big talking point was the two penalties, it is as clear as day," Toney said in a post-match interview. "I don’t know what more you want him to do, if you pick the ball up with two hands are you going to give a penalty or not? When we tried to talk to the referee, he told us to 'focus on the AFC [Champions League]'. How can the referee say this? We are talking about now and he is saying to focus on the AFC."