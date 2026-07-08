Getty Images Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo absolved of blame for Portugal’s World Cup exit by former Al-Nassr boss as 41-year-old GOAT trips up during ‘last dance’
No room for individual blame
Luis Castro, the former Al-Nassr head coach who worked closely with Ronaldo during his second season in Saudi Arabia, has insisted that the legendary forward should not be the scapegoat for Portugal's exit. Following the 1-0 round of 16 loss to Spain, Castro argued that the focus should remain on the collective failure of the team rather than scrutinising the individual performance of the captain.
Speaking to the Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah, Castro stated when asked about Ronaldo's performances: "I don't evaluate the players individually, the value of a team lies in the group as a whole. It was Portugal that lost, not a specific player." This defence comes at a time when the 41-year-old was facing intense scrutiny, with some arguing that his presence hindered the Roberto Martinez's side.
- Getty Images
Defensive details proved decisive
However, despite defending Ronaldo's performance, Castro did point to an individual error for Spain's stoppage-time winner. He highlighted a late lapse in concentration by Ruben Dias, which ultimately allowed Mikel Merino to score.
"While Portugal was preparing for extra time, Spain was still looking for the winning goal in regulation time, and therefore put more players in attack," Castro explained. "In one of these attempts, one of Portugal's central defenders left his position, which opened space for a Spanish player who, unmarked, infiltrated the defensive line and scored the winning goal."
Statistically stagnant in North America
While Castro was quick to defend the character of the captain, the numbers behind Ronaldo's last dance tell a more difficult story. The legendary forward managed to score three times during the tournament, but his physical decline was evident in open play as Ronaldo became the only striker to play over 500 minutes across the last two World Cups without successfully dribbling past an opponent,
Ronaldo, however, remained defiant in the face of his emotional exit. Reflecting on his career, he stated: "I'm sad to be leaving the World Cup like this. I gave it my all. I did my best. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I'll now have time to reflect and be with my family... Before Cristiano, Portugal had not won anything. The Euros was the most important. For me, 2016 has the same dimension as a World Cup, honestly."
- Getty Images Sport
Predicting the tournament winners
Looking ahead, the current Gremio boss conceded that Portugal are simply a step below the international elite right now. "There are stronger teams at the moment," Castro noted. "Argentina is at the highest level, while England and France come right behind."
When pressed for a prediction on who will lift the 2026 World Cup, he kept his cards close to his chest but narrowed the eventual winner down to two heavyweights, suggesting that the title would most likely be won by either France or Argentina.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting