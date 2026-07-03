Goal.com
LiveVPN
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Portugal v Croatia: Round of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

'Diogo is up there illuminating us' - Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to Jota with special jersey after Portugal seal narrow World Cup win

C. Ronaldo
Portugal
D. Jota
Portugal vs Croatia
Croatia
World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo paid an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota after Portugal's dramatic World Cup win over Croatia. Wearing a shirt bearing Jota's old No.21 after the final whistle, the Portugal captain dedicated the victory to his late international team-mate.

  • A special tribute for Diogo Jota

    Ronaldo led Portugal's post-match celebrations with an emotional tribute to Jota following their narrow 2-1 win over Croatia at the World Cup. On the first anniversary of Jota's passing on July 3, the Portugal captain wore a shirt bearing the late forward's No.21 and pointed towards the sky after the final whistle. The victory secured Portugal's place in the round of 16 after a difficult contest against a resilient Croatia side.

    • Advertisement

  • Ronaldo dedicates the win to Jota

    Ronaldo reflected on the significance of the occasion after the match, explaining that Portugal wanted to honour Jota with victory. The striker later repeated the tribute on social media after celebrating with his team-mates.

    "It's a special day, for our Jota, who is up there illuminating us," he told SIC. "We know he's present with us and it only made sense to win today to honor him in the best way."

    He also posted on Instagram: "We won for us, Diogo and Portugal!!! LETS GOOOOO!!!!"



  • Farewell to a fellow legend

    The game also likely signalled the end of the World Cup road for Croatia captain Luka Modric. Ronaldo, who spent many successful years alongside the midfielder at Real Madrid, shared a private moment with his former teammate after the whistle.

    "I said goodbye, yes. He remains a football legend, we're almost the same age. I have a lot of respect for Modric, for what he continues to do in football," Ronaldo said of the 40-year-old maestro.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Portugal v Croatia: Round of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Spain await in the last 16

    Portugal now face Spain in the round of 16 in a repeat of the 2025 Nations League final. The victory keeps Ronaldo's pursuit of the World Cup alive, but the Selecao will need another composed display after surviving a tense encounter against Croatia.

World Cup
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR
Spain crest
Spain
ESP