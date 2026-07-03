Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
AFP
Liverpool unveil Diogo Jota and Andre Silva memorial at Anfield on eve of first anniversary of their tragic deaths
Liverpool create lasting tribute to Jota and Silva
Liverpool have unveiled the permanent 'Forever 20' memorial on 97 Avenue, close to the Main Stand at Anfield. The location was chosen because thousands of supporters gathered there to leave flowers, scarves and personal tributes in the days after Jota and Silva's deaths.
Designed by sculptor Emma Rodgers, the memorial features a flowing heart inspired by Jota's trademark goal celebration. Viewed from different angles, it reveals the numbers 20 and 30, while also incorporating lyrics from the song regularly sung by the Kop in Jota's honour.
Liverpool pay tribute to the brothers' legacy
The unveiling came as Liverpool marked the first anniversary of the road traffic accident in Spain that claimed the lives of Jota and Silva. The club said the memorial will stand as a permanent symbol of love, unity and remembrance, while providing a place where supporters can reflect and pay their respects.
"Liverpool FC pauses in remembrance of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva today," read the club's official statement. "July 3 marks the first anniversary of the tragic road traffic accident in Spain in which the Reds forward and his brother passed away.
"A poignant new memorial in the brothers’ honour has been unveiled on 97 Avenue outside the stadium, providing a permanent area for remembrance and reflection.
"The number 20 shirt that the much-loved Diogo wore for Liverpool with distinction was immediately retired by the club across all of its teams. He will forever be our No.20, our lad from Portugal."
A memorial shaped by personal memories
The memorial includes several personal touches celebrating the brothers' lives. Items left by supporters after the tragedy have been preserved in wax and embedded into the structure, while the stone plinth is made from Portuguese stone sourced from their home city of Gondomar.
It also features a bronze cast of a single flower and a PlayStation controller, recognising Jota's passion for competitive gaming and esports. Liverpool had already retired the No.20 shirt across all of the club's teams following his death.
- AFP
A permanent place of remembrance
The memorial is now open to the public and is expected to attract large numbers of supporters during the anniversary weekend. It will remain a permanent part of the Anfield landscape, ensuring fans and visitors have a dedicated place to honour Jota and Silva for years to come.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting