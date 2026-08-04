Coventry City complete club-record deal to sign Carl Rushworth on permanent transfer from Brighton

The goalkeeper expressed his delight upon securing his permanent move to the CBS Arena. "I'm really happy, there's so many emotions that I've got," he said. "There's excitement, I can finally relax knowing it's done and that I'm back with the boys and at a club I loved being at."

Coventry manager Lampard also praised the return of his first-choice shot-stopper, stating: "It's great to have Carl back with us on a permanent basis. He's a top professional, a great character and he had a huge impact on the team to help us get promoted last season. I’m looking forward to working with him again and welcoming him back into the group."