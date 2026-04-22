Stergiou and Keitel have not convinced during their loan spells at Heidenheim and Augsburg, so VfB Stuttgart are ready to sell both players this summer. The Swiss defender is valued at around €2 million, while the club expects roughly €1.5 million for Keitel.

Milosevic, on the other hand, has impressed during the second half of the season in Bremen, recording three goals and one assist. According to Absolut-Fussball, both clubs are open to extending his loan beyond the summer—provided Werder secures survival.

Should that deal collapse, a permanent transfer remains an option, with Stuttgart holding out for a fee of around €8 million; should a club meet that valuation, the 20-year-old would be permitted to leave.