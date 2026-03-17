Corriere dello Sport – Massa gets top marks in the Como v Roma match: praised despite Wesley’s controversial sending-off

Despite the controversy and Gasperini’s complaints, the Referees’ Observer reportedly awarded Massa, the referee for the Como v Roma match, a score of 8.70 – the highest possible mark according to the scoring system used by those responsible for assessing referees. A score, reported by Corsport, that has raised many eyebrows and comes after the 8.50 awarded to Manganiello by one of Rocchi’s assistants and VAR official, Gervasoni. In short, whilst the referee from Pinerolo got off with what would be a 7 at school, the one from Imperia actually bagged an 8, which is set to become 8.60 following the Commission’s intervention, which will penalise him with a -0.10 for the incident involving Wesley’s sending-off.

Il Corriere dello Sport also quotes some comments on the referee’s performance, noting that he “refereed excellently”, delivering a “top-class performance”. According to the experts, therefore, “Massa handled a difficult match well, assessing the context and/or incidents correctly and resolving them brilliantly. He showed great character – EXCELLENT technical and disciplinary management... insignificant slip-ups in an otherwise high-quality match. He demonstrated refereeing talent, was credible, and in control of events. He resolved most complicated situations positively, prevented such situations from arising, or managed the match in a difficult context”.

A full endorsement, just like Guida’s in Lazio v Milan. The referee from Campania also scored 8.70 but, unlike his colleague, his performance was not marred by any controversial incidents.