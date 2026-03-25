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Ryan Tolmich

Christian Pulisic is in, but who joins him? Predicting the USMNT starting XI vs. Belgium

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With World Cup spots up for grabs, GOAL predicts Pochettino’s XI against Belgium.

Two games and 180 minutes - that's it. That's all that's left for players to showcase themselves in a U.S. men's national team jersey before they either are or aren't awarded one for the World Cup. Pressure is high. So is tension. The U.S. is in the endgame here.

The natural side effect of that, though, is that there are now a finite number of opportunities to hand out. There will be rotations through these two games, for sure, but not every player will get a real, meaningful chance to showcase their abilities. Decisions will have to be made and certain positions and players will need to be prioritized. That's just the reality of where we're at.

So, for this first game against Belgium, what does Mauricio Pochettino go with? He could use this game as a chance to test what he currently sees as his very best lineup, the one that he'll lean on this summer. He's said that, in his eyes, the World Cup begins now, and that would be one way to reiterate that fact. The other option, of course, is to give some fringe players a chance to play themselves into that lineup or perhaps even onto the roster. There are battles ongoing all over the depth chart, and all of them will be resolved quite soon.

With that in mind, GOAL takes a look at how the U.S. could line up against Belgium...

  • United States v Paraguay - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    GK: Matt Freese

    Pochettino hasn't strayed from the path yet, so why would he now?

    Since the summer, he has totally backed Freese, giving him every opportunity to go out and seize a World Cup spot. So far, the NYCFC goalkeeper hasn't given him too many reasons to doubt him. He hasn't been perfect, but he has been good enough to earn Pochettino's trust. A solid performance against Belgium would only boost that, particularly if Belgium are able to attack and threaten in the way you'd expect them to.

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  • Antonee Robinson Fulham 2025-26Getty

    LWB: Antonee Robinson

    It's been too long since the Fulham star has been able to make his mark with the USMNT. That will change during this international break, for sure, but we don't quite know when.

    Given his injury history and his huge, huge importance for the World Cup, there isn't too much of a reason to overwork Robinson. The most likely way to deploy him this break, then, is to give him one start to get back into the swing of things and then give Max Arfsten the other to test him against his best opponent yet. Which game is which? That's up to Pochettino but, just scheduling-wise, it makes sense to keep Robinson, the more at-risk player, on a weekend cadence.

  • Tim Ream USMNT vs GuatemalaGetty Images

    CB: Tim Ream

    So you want to find out if Ream's pace can hold up against good teams? This is a pretty good opportunity to find out.

    Belgium's attack includes some burners in Jeremy Doku and Lois Openda, as well as players with the skill to play them in behind, like Kevin De Bruyne and Charles De Ketelaere. There will be moments where those types of players make a defense panic, so what can Ream do to ease that panic?

    Mentally, there's no doubt he'll do it. Physically, though, it's another chance to prove that he can think his way through these situations and be the leader this team needs in hard moments.

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  • Chris Richards USMNTGetty Images

    CB: Chris Richards

    Don't need to overthink this one. Richards is the only center back who has his name written in Sharpie, so it makes sense to use this camp to test options around him. What is the chemistry like with different pieces? How do other options play off and with Richards? Those are some of the most important lessons that need to be learned this window and, to learn them, Richards needs to play.

  • Mark McKenzie Getty

    CB: Mark McKenzie

    A huge, huge moment for McKenzie, who has seemingly taken several leaps forward with Toulouse this year. Is that enough for him to really lock up a USMNT starting spot? The best way to find out is to start him, right?

    McKenzie is used to playing in a back three and has obvious chemistry with Richards, but this third center back spot is also one that has a number of wildcards. In addition to Auston Trusty and Miles Robinson, Alex Freeman, Tanner Tessmann, or Joe Scally could all start in this spot. The most likely option, though, is McKenzie, who does need this chance against a top team.

  • Tim Weah USMNTGetty

    RWB: Tim Weah

    It's likely either Freeman or Weah here, but we've actually seen a lot more of Freeman in this type of USMNT role than Weah - despite the Villarreal signing's inexperience in general. Because of that, Weah needs to play at least one of these games to see if the attacking output is worth the defending parts you're giving up with a player that's more wing than back.

    Freeman, too, should get a test, either in this game or the next one, but it's imperative to play Weah, too, if he is going to be a contender to start this summer.

  • United States v Paraguay - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    CM: Tanner Tessmann

    No Tyler Adams here, but it's still a good time to learn if Tessmann can be the primary holding midfielder. When Adams is hopefully back for the World Cup, the U.S. will want someone next to him who gives him the freedom to run around and destroy. The hope is that Tessmann, given his size and ability, can do that.

    The Lyon midfielder has done a little bit of everything this year in Ligue 1, but this is a different ballgame and a different role, one that will challenge his brain more than his physical ability.

  • Johnny Cardoso USMNT vs TurkeyGetty Images

    CM: Johnny Cardoso

    If Pochettino wants to finally figure out the problem with Cardoso's fit on the national team, and yes, it is a problem, he needs a chance to play his way out of it. There's so much talk about Cardoso needing a real perception-changing USMNT performance, and March presents him with an opportunity to do so.

    If he does, that's great as it gives the manager a midfielder he can trust who is thriving at Atletico Madrid. If he doesn't, those questions will remain, forcing Pochetino to weigh the pros and cons of taking a risk on a player with a spotty USMNT track record. Either way, Pochettino has to find out, which is why Cardoso should get big minutes in both matches.

  • Christian Pulisic, USMNTGetty

    AM: Christian Pulisic

    Another one that doesn't need a lengthy explanation. If Pulisic is fit, he plays. The big decision will be how much he plays and if he gets into both games, but by and large, he's here to lead the team. In truth, he'll likely feel like he needs to as he looks to get some confidence back amid a dry spell at Milan.

  • Weston McKennie USMNTGetty

    AM: Weston McKennie

    Pochettino was full of praise for McKennie's pre-camp, and for good reason. He's been fantastic since this team last convened, which means it's time to unleash him within this team.

    The best place to do that is as a more attacking midfielder, one that can play off Pulisic with freedom and energy. Can McKennie play deeper? Sure, but this is where you put him if you want him to impact games, which he can surely do this week.

  • Folarin Balogun, USMNTGetty

    ST: Folarin Balogun

    No shortage of strong candidates here, particularly with the form these guys are all in. For now, though, Balogun has the edge, even if the other two do deserve their own looks at some point in this camp.

    Giving Balogun reps in front of Pulisic and McKennie is important, simply because that could be your attacking unit this summer. This, then, will be a good test for it and how they play off of and with one another.

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