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Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Mark McKenzie USMNTGetty/GOAL
Ryan Tolmich

Chris Richards is locked in, but where does Tim Ream and Auston Trusty sit? USMNT center back rankings ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Analysis
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C. Richards
T. Ream
M. McKenzie
A. Trusty
M. Robinson
N. Banks

Chris Richards has emerged as Mauricio Pochettino's top option on defense, but who will line up with him? GOAL takes a look.

The old logic says that every good team starts with its spine, and every spine begins at the base. If you don't have good central defenders, you likely won't go far, which is why there's been so much discussion about the options on offer for the U.S. Men's National Team this summer.

Just weeks before the World Cup, the USMNT has one locked-in starter at that position: Chris Richards. Everyone other than that comes with a distinct list of pros and cons. Some are not experienced. Others are possibly too experienced. There's even one who may or may not be a USMNT player at all.

All of that is to say that, for now, central defense remains one of the positions giving manager Mauricio Pochettino the most to consider. Who does he bring? Which pairings make the most sense? And does that change depending on the opponent? There is no easy answer, and Pochettino is the one tasked with finding it.

With that said, GOAL dives into the center back pool, ranking the options as the World Cup closes it...

  • United States v Portugal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    The other options

    The U.S. could end up starting a center back that isn't a full-time center back. Particularly if Pochettino goes with a three-at-the-back sort of system, there are some fun wrinkles that could be thrown in.

    Alex Freeman is one, for sure. He's been great for Villarreal in his first two starts there and is capable of playing either as a third centerback or an out-and-out right-back. Joe Scally can do that, too, and, given his high-level experience in the Bundesliga, he could, at the very least, be good depth. Tanner Tessmann, too, could drop deeper and play as a central defender, having done so at Lyon this season.

    Even without those options, though, there are plenty of pure central defenders to choose from, including one that remains one of the more talked-about players in the pool.

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    The wild card

    There's no denying that Noahkai Banks factors in here. The question is where.

    The positives are obvious. This is a young, talented central defender with high-end experience and seemingly limitless potential. He is, at the very least, uncertain at the moment, though, and, if you aren't certain before a World Cup, when will you be? It is worth reading into the fact that Banks is not yet committed.

    It's also worth acknowledging that, since that uncertainty came to light, Banks has not exactly shined in the Bundesliga. He's played just 45 minutes in the last two months, which obviously isn't ideal from a development standpoint.

    All of that said, Banks has elite potential and legitimate current talent. If he wants to be involved, both this summer and for the rest of his career, there's every chance he will be.

  • United States v Paraguay - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    5. Miles Robinson

    A horrible Achilles injury robbed him in 2022, but where does he stand for 2026?

    FC Cincinnati's start to the MLS season hasn't been great, but Robinson's track record should largely override that. Still, while some others on this list have likely boosted their stocks recently, it's hard to say Robinson has done that. That said, he does have several positives on his resume, including a major tournament run at the Olympics, that help keep him in contention.

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    4. Auston Trusty

    There's a very real chance that Trusty is higher on this list. His last two USMNT performances have been good, with the one against Uruguay bordering on great. That seemingly has him on the USMNT squad, but is he a candidate to start?

    He could. At Celtic, Trusty has been steady, earning him a long-awaited USMNT chance. He seemed to seize that chance with his last two appearances, showcasing the quality that has had him play at the highest levels in Europe. At the very least, he's in contention, which is a much better place than he was in just a few months ago while he was patiently waiting for his opportunity to show his ability.

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    3. Mark McKenzie

    The Toulouse centerback was disappointed to be left out in 2022. He was disappointed to not play at the Copa America in 2024. In the years since, he's been right there, though, and he'll be in the mix to start this summer.

    McKenzie has had a good season in Ligue 1 and, while he hasn't quite seized a starting role with the USMNT, he has shown steady improvement there, too. He has been slightly mistake prone, though, and while those mistakes have become fewer in recent years, they do loom large heading into a competition where any mishap could lead to the end of a team's tournament run.

  • Tim Ream USMNT vs GuatemalaGetty Images

    2. Tim Ream

    Are there questions about Ream? Absolutely. The elder statesman of the USMNT is currently dealing with an injury, although it isn't one that should impact his World Cup hopes. When he was playing with Charlotte FC, there were some difficult moments, too. The thing is, though, Charlotte FC's defense has absolutely cratered without him, which is a good reminder of what he offers both to his club and country.

    So far, Pochettino has leaned heavily on Ream, and for good reason. His leadership, passing, experience, and overall intangibles are unmatched, and those types of things are crucial at a World Cup. Can he play at the speed required, though? Does he have to if the right pieces are put around him? That's one of the USMNT's big questions this summer, but to date, it looks like Pochettino believes he can.

  • Chris Richards USMNTGetty Images

    1. Chris Richards

    No doubts here. If Richards is healthy, he's starting. Even if he isn't healthy, he's probably starting anyway.

    Few players are more important to the current USMNT, largely because of the leadership he brings to the team. He's taken so many leaps forward over the last year or so, positioning him well to make an impact at the World Cup. The U.S. is a much better team with him on the field. If he isn't? Well, that would be a huge problem and a bridge Pochettino really, really, really would like to not have to cross.