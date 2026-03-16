Messi at Chelsea?! Blues 'accelerate plan' to sign youngster Rayane amid interest from Bayern, Barcelona & PSG

The next few months will be decisive in determining whether the teenager joins the Chelsea pre-season tour or returns to France for a developmental season in Ligue 1. Much will depend on his form in the closing stages of the Saudi season and his subsequent performances for France’s youth sides during the summer break. With the summer transfer window approaching, Chelsea must carefully manage the player's expectations while fending off the "heavyweight" interest from abroad. If Messi continues his current trajectory, a "shock" inclusion in the Blues' senior squad for the 2026-27 campaign is becoming an increasingly realistic scenario.