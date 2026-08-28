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Chelsea target Lamine Camara as Enzo Fernandez nears Manchester City transfer exit
Chelsea line up replacement for Manchester City-bound midfielder
Chelsea have earmarked Lamine Camara as a potential transfer target as the Argentine edges closer to an Etihad switch. According to talkSPORT, Fernandez is in the final stages of a blockbuster move to reunite with Enzo Maresca at Manchester City.
Chelsea have reportedly set a £120 million price tag for the midfielder, and they expect to reinvest a portion of that fee in Camara. Monaco are demanding between £50m and £60m this summer. Crystal Palace recently had a £35m bid rejected, while Liverpool have also been offered the chance to sign Camara before the transfer window closes.
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Xabi Alonso questions desire after cup squad omission
Speculation surrounding the departure of Fernandez intensified when Xabi Alonso dropped him from the Chelsea squad for their Carabao Cup victory against Luton Town.
Alonso had previously stated that Fernandez would feature, but the manager later suggested that the 25-year-old lacked the right mentality.
Explaining the omission, Alonso stated: "We need the players that are in the best situation to play. We need to take everything into consideration – players that are in a good moment, players that are not feeling that energy to play. For me, it is very important they feel this desire to play and to have good preparation."
Monaco star emerges as ideal midfield reinforcement
Alonso also confirmed that he held a private conversation with Fernandez after training on Wednesday before making his final decision. Alonso added: "We talked and we decided it was better not to be part of the squad. He is a top player."
If Fernandez completes his transfer, Chelsea are poised to advance their discussions with Camara's representatives. Camara established himself at Monaco after joining for €15 million two years ago, winning the African Young Player of the Year award. He made 29 league appearances last season, scoring two goals and providing seven assists.
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What next for Chelsea and Fernandez?
Chelsea will look to finalise the departure of Fernandez to Manchester City in the coming days while accelerating their pursuit of Camara. If successful, Camara will join a heavily modified Chelsea midfield that already includes summer arrivals Valentin Barco and Jordan Henderson. Alonso must now navigate the final days of the transfer window while preparing his squad for their upcoming Premier League fixtures.
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