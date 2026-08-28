Mark Pain
Revealed: Why Xabi Alonso made shock Enzo Fernandez U-turn as Manchester City circle for Chelsea star
Fernandez omitted for Carabao Cup win
Chelsea secured a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over League One side Luton Town on Thursday, but the match was overshadowed by Fernandez's glaring absence. Despite featuring as a substitute during Monday's Premier League opener against Fulham, the 25-year-old was entirely excluded from the matchday squad at Stamford Bridge.
The omission marked a rapid reversal from Alonso. Just hours earlier, the Spanish tactician had publicly declared that the Argentine would play a part in the second-round fixture.
On the pitch, Chelsea handled their business comfortably in Alonso's first competitive home fixture. Danny Welbeck marked his debut with a close-range header in the 50th minute before Estevao Willian forced an own goal from Hakeem Odoffin to seal progression against Jack Wilshere's team.
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Alonso explains sudden U-turn
Speaking after the victory, Alonso moved quickly to shut down speculation originating from Argentina that Fernandez had refused to play. The Chelsea boss insisted that the choice to rest the midfielder was made collectively by the coaching staff and the club hierarchy.
"No, it was a decision from myself and from the club," Alonso stated when asked about the rumours. "We assess individually, collectively, what's the best for the team, for tonight, what was better for other players that were playing and we take the decision... It's just because of the game today and we had other players that needed minutes and it was that way."
With Manchester City reportedly circling, Alonso was also pressed on whether ongoing transfer negotiations influenced his selection. He firmly rejected the notion, adding: "It's a decision that I took. He's a good professional. He's training well and I have nothing to say about him. It was just a decision that we had to take, thinking about the game that we're playing tonight and we'll see for Sunday [against Brighton]."
Man City circle as transfer deadline looms
Fernandez's sudden exile serves as the strongest hint yet that his time in west London could be coming to an end. Man City are reportedly preparing a formal approach ahead of the 1 September deadline. A move to the Etihad Stadium would reunite the midfielder with former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.
While navigating the Fernandez saga, Chelsea are also actively reshaping their squad elsewhere. The Blues have reportedly agreed a £7.5 million fee with Aston Villa to sign goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.
When questioned about the imminent arrival of the Argentine shot-stopper despite previously backing his current goalkeepers, Alonso kept his cards close to his chest. "We are happy with the squad we have," he noted. "But I have always said that we need to be aware of situations, that there is still this period where we can make decisions. Let's see what happens."
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A critical few days ahead for Chelsea
Alonso now faces a tense wait to see if Fernandez will remain part of his squad beyond Tuesday's transfer deadline. The Blues are set to host Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday, and the midfielder's involvement - or lack thereof - will likely serve as a definitive clue regarding his immediate future.
Beyond the looming transfer chaos, Chelsea's domestic cup ambitions remain intact. Without European football to contend with this season, the Carabao Cup carries massive weight for Alonso. His side will welcome Premier League rivals Leeds United to Stamford Bridge in the third round during the week commencing 7 September.
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