Chelsea star 'not surprised at all' after being labelled World Cup's most handsome star

Showing he has plenty of self-assurance to match his talent on the wing, Neto quipped that the title was hardly a shock to him or his teammates. "I think I'm not surprised at all! It's something completely normal. It wasn't even a topic in the dressing room because the group unanimously agreed that I'm the most handsome," he joked, fully embracing his new status as the tournament's leading face.

While the mood was light regarding his looks, Neto turned serious when discussing the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo. Following the veteran's brace in a dominant 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan, Neto revealed how the squad feeds off the captain's relentless pursuit of goals. The winger insisted that seeing the Al-Nassr frontman in peak form provides a massive boost to the rest of the dressing room.

"It was obvious that the group was happy for him, especially because we know that he lives for goals, he is obsessed with it. We like to see the best doing what he loves most," Neto explained. "Playing with the pressure of helping him score in the World Cup is an extra motivation. We really want to help him achieve this goal, especially for everything he has already given to Portugal."