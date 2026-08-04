Chelsea fans express shock as club sanctions policy equates ticket transferring with sexual misconduct

Chelsea's latest sanctions guidance for supporters has caused a stir by placing the unauthorised transferring of a ticket and sexual misconduct in the same disciplinary bracket. Both offences are listed as resulting in a 12-month ban and the forfeiture of a season card, a move that has raised eyebrows across the footballing community.

Chelsea have outlined in their guidance, which can be found on their website, what each offence would result in - ranging from written warnings to lifetime bans. The club clearly set out how they view various acts, but the decision to equate ticketing administrative breaches with serious behavioural misconduct has led to questions regarding the proportionality of the punishment.

Chelsea state that each sanction will be judged on a case-by-case basis, with punishments greater or less than advised on the main list. "The following sanctions-and-banning framework is intended to provide a guide on how the club handles behavioural and ticketing offences," Chelsea explain on their official website.