Chelsea co-owner opens up on Enzo Maresca’s 'mysterious' exit and insists it 'wasn't the club's decision' to sack coach amid Man City rumours

In a candid appearance at CAA’s World Congress of Sports, Eghbali addressed the sudden exit of Maresca. While many assumed the Italian had become the latest casualty of the Clearlake Capital era, the co-owner insisted the decision was taken out of the club's hands.

The departure has reportedly had a "negative impact" on Chelsea's campaign as the squad adjusts to another change in leadership. Eghbali noted that the club must now "fight their way out" of the disruption caused by the move, which comes amid intensifying rumours linking Maresca to a role at Manchester City.