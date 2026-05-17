Chelsea confirm appointment of Xabi Alonso as new manager on a four-year contract - with start date for former Real Madrid boss revealed

In a notable departure from recent appointments like Mauricio Pochettino and Enzo Maresca, Alonso has been given the title of 'Manager' rather than 'Head Coach'. This subtle but significant shift suggests he will hold a broader remit over recruitment and long-term club operations. The decision reflects a desire for a leader capable of commanding a high-priced dressing room that has lacked consistent direction.

Speaking on his new role, Alonso said: "Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club. From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies. There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies."



