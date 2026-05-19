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Chelsea to receive big compensation fee as Enzo Maresca agrees three-year Man City contract to replace Pep Guardiola
City find their man for the post-Pep era
Manchester City are finalising the appointment of Maresca as their new first-team manager on a three-year contract. The Italian boss is the chosen successor to Guardiola, who is set to bring his legendary tenure to an end after 10 trophy-laden years in Manchester.
While the appointment is moving toward completion, Chelsea are expected to receive a significant compensation package to settle the move officially.
According to talkSPORT, Chelsea are exploring legal options if a suitable agreement isn't reached. However, sources close to Maresca and City insist that the Italian will be able to begin his duties regardless.
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Controversial exit from Stamford Bridge
During his time in London, the Italian was contractually required to disclose any approaches from rival clubs, and it is understood he informed the Blues of interest from both City and Juventus.
This revelation caused friction within the Chelsea hierarchy, with co-owner Behdad Eghbali hinting that the true reasons for the manager's departure would become clear in due course.
While Chelsea insiders believe Maresca’s head was turned by the prospect of the City job, those within the Etihad camp maintain that no guarantees were made to the coach last year.
Since leaving Stamford Bridge, Maresca has reportedly been a man in demand, attracting interest from AC Milan, Real Madrid, and Tottenham. However, the allure of continuing the Guardiola legacy proved too strong to ignore.
Endorsed by the master himself
Crucially, the appointment has the full backing of Pep Guardiola. The Catalan coach, who is expected to have some form of ongoing connection with the City Football Group, reportedly had input into the selection process alongside sporting director Hugo Viana. Guardiola sees Maresca as the ideal candidate to carry forward the coaching philosophy inspired by Johan Cruyff that has defined the club's modern identity.
Maresca is already highly regarded by the Manchester City playing squad, many of whom are shocked by Guardiola’s impending departure. His ability to build strong emotional bonds with players was evident during his time at Leicester, where players famously staged an impromptu late-night party outside his window. His relationship with stars like Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella at Chelsea further highlights his reputation as an elite man-manager.
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Summer transfer targets already identified
As Maresca prepares to take the reins, focus is already shifting toward the summer transfer window. Working in tandem with Viana, the Italian will look to reshape the squad to fit his specific tactical needs.
The club has identified a new right-back and a central midfielder as the primary recruitment priorities to ensure the transition remains seamless.
Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson has emerged as a top target for the incoming regime, while Newcastle’s Tino Livramento is also highly admired. Intriguingly, reports in Argentina have even linked Maresca with a reunion with Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.