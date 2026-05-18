Pep Guardiola will LEAVE Man City this summer! Legendary coach to step down after Premier League title decider with Enzo Maresca set to replace him

The landscape of English football is set for a seismic shift as Guardiola prepares to vacate his post at City. After ten years at the helm, the man who redefined the Premier League will stand down following Sunday’s final league clash against Aston Villa, ending a reign that has seen the Etihad club rise to the absolute pinnacle of the global game.

According to Daily Mail, Guardiola will bring down the curtain on an Etihad spell in which he has won 20 trophies and established City as one of the world’s leading clubs.

The 55-year-old has led City to six league titles, including an unprecedented four in succession, and took the club to its first Champions League triumph.