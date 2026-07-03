English defender Charlie Cresswell agrees €28m transfer after impressive Toulouse spell

According to Foot Mercato, the continuous reluctance of Premier League clubs to formalise their interest allowed Rennes to hijack the race for the York native. The club's hierarchical leadership openly admitted their pursuit of the imposing defender, viewing him as the ideal structural leader required to reinforce their backline ahead of an upcoming continental campaign.

Rennes sporting director Loic Desire confirmed the club's interest on the show En Pleine Lucarne: "He's one of the two or three players we've targeted, yes. He knows Ligue 1, he's a young defender with experience. But he's not the only one."