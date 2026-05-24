Cesc Fabregas guides Como to Champions League qualification for first time EVER as Jamie Vardy suffers relegation with Cremonese

In a season that will be remembered for decades at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como modernised their status as a rising power in Italian football by securing the fourth and final Champions League spot in Serie A.

The achievement comes just two years after their promotion to the top flight, capping off a remarkable ascent under the tactical guidance of Fabregas. The club took full advantage of AC Milan's unexpected 2-1 defeat at home to Cagliari to leapfrog the Rossoneri on the final day.

The moment Como found out they will be playing Champions League football next season was captured in emotional footage as the players realized their dreams of competing against Europe’s elite had become a reality. This marks only the second time the club has qualified for any European competition, having previously appeared in the Mitropa Cup back in 1981.











