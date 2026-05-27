Cesc Fabregas isn't done yet! Coach aiming to 'raise the level' at Como after achieving Champions League qualification in sensational Serie A season

Following their historic qualification for the Champions League, Fabregas is already notoriously restless and has begun planning for the challenges of Europe. This remarkable rise in Serie A has come remarkably fast for Como, especially considering they only earned promotion to the top flight in the 2024-2025 season, ending a painful 22-year absence from the elite division.

"Yes, the night after the Cremonese match, we celebrated with the whole team and the staff. On Monday morning, we were already back to work, it's true, because it's the right thing to do. Now everyone will go on vacation, but there is something important for me to manage. We need to raise the level, the organisation, and many other things. It needs to be done right away," Fabregas stated during his interview with ComoTV.