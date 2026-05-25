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Cesc Fabregas insists he's staying at Como after securing Champions League spot in historic season
Commitment to the long-term project
Speaking during the club's open-top bus celebrations in the wake of their top-four finish in Serie A, Fabregas was quick to dismiss any speculation regarding his future. Having transitioned from a legendary playing career into a pivotal role on the Como bench, the Spaniard revealed that planning for the next campaign is already well underway following high-level discussions with the club's hierarchy.
"Future? We had a long meeting at 2pm with the president and the director," Fabregas told Sky Sport. "We have consolidated the idea; the vision is already on the next season. I am very happy here; as you know, I am missing a step or two more, and I am learning a lot. We are creating a mentality."
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Reflecting on a rapid ascent
The speed at which Como has climbed the Italian football ladder has surprised many, including Fabregas himself. The club's trajectory has seen them move from the lower tiers of Italian football to the brink of Europe’s elite competition in an incredibly short period, a feat the coach describes as a genuine "masterpiece".
"The growth of this club has been too fast; since we started it, it has been two and a half years that we have been pushing expectations," he said. "We are aware of what we are; we have a clear vision. A masterpiece, but from today we start to prepare for a tough and different season."
Preparing for the Champions League elite
Fabregas is under no illusions about the scale of the challenge that awaits his side in the Champions League. The step up from domestic competition to facing the finest teams in Europe requires a significant tactical and physical upgrade if the club intends to avoid being overwhelmed on the continental stage.
The Spaniard warned that the competition leaves no room for error, stating: "We have to be careful. If you go to the Bernabéu or Camp Nou and you're not prepared, you'll concede six goals. We have to be careful, raise the level and prepare well."
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Fabregas addresses Paz exit talk
One of the primary objectives for the summer will be retaining the core players who made this historic season possible. Nico Paz, who has been a standout performer under Fabregas' tutelage, remains a priority for the club as they look to maintain their upward momentum heading into next year.
"A very important player for our growth. We grew with him, and he grew with us," Fabregas said of Paz. "We are an important match; let's see what happens, but our will is that he stays with us." This desire to keep hold of their best young talent suggests Como are determined to be more than just making up the numbers in Europe next term.
A few days ago, Fabregas firmly dismissed rumours linking Paz with a move to Inter, clarifying the midfielder's current contractual situation and future. Fabregas emphasised that Paz remains 50% their player, noting that Real Madrid are the only club with the right to give an opinion on his future.
He directly addressed the speculation by stating that Zanetti works neither for Real Madrid nor Como, urging that the boundary be respected. Ultimately, Fabregas made it clear that one thing is certain: "Paz will not play for Inter, as he will either return to Real Madrid or continue playing for Como next season."