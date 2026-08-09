The next Casemiro? Andrey Santos insists he can replace Brazilian legend at Man Utd after £50m Chelsea switch

The Brazilian's decision to depart Stamford Bridge was reportedly driven by fierce competition for places in midfield, with Moises Caicedo penning fresh terms and the Blues placing a staggering £120 million valuation on Enzo Fernandez, Santos saw his route to the first team swiftly slamming shut.

The swift nature of the transfer left little room for hesitation once the opportunity at Old Trafford materialised. "The moment when my agent called me, I told my wife, and she said, 'Yeah, we have to go,'" Santos recalled. "Manchester United is so big, I'm so happy to be here, and I want to win every single game."

Despite his abrupt exit from west London, he harbours no ill will towards his former employers, though his focus is firmly fixed on establishing a legacy in the north west. "Thank you for everything Chelsea did for me in my period," he added. "But now Chelsea is gone, here is my home right now. And I want to be here for a long, long time and win so many trophies."