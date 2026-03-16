Carlo Ancelotti backs Vinicius Jr to get back to his best as Brazil boss insists Real Madrid star 'never lets anyone down'

While Vinicius has occasionally been caught up in heated exchanges on the pitch, Ancelotti believes these moments are rare outliers. The manager referenced a specific incident in Spain where the player became visibly frustrated, resulting in him being sent off for a shove, but insisted that such distractions do not negatively affect his overall performance in the most critical fixtures. "It may be that Vinicius got angry in Valencia and went out of the game, but in important games he has never done so," the coach explained.