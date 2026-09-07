Banks, a 19-year-old defender for Bundesliga side Augsburg, was initially called into USMNT camp in September after previously representing the U.S. on the U-17, U-19 and U-20 levels. He did not feature in games against South Korea and Japan, though, and has not been back with the USMNT since.

The center back was in consideration for a call-up in March, but, amid interest from Germany, the dual-national defender opted to sit out March camp to weigh his options regarding his international future. If Banks were to represent Germany, he would have to file a one-time switch.

"I watched [the World Cup] with mixed feelings and was happy for the guys because they all made me feel so welcome back then," he told Kicker when asked about his process of choosing the USMNT or Germany.

"Every now and then I told myself it would be cool to be there, but I didn't dwell on it. I'm not the type to regret things in hindsight. I made my decision with the future in mind, and it's the right one."

The final decision, though, is still yet to be made, which means Banks is not being seen as an option for the USMNT's upcoming camp.