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Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Falko Blöding

Translated by

BVB faces a major blow: PSG and FC Barcelona are reportedly targeting a Borussia Dortmund midfielder

Bundesliga
Transfers
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen
Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona
LaLiga
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
S. Inacio

Two European heavyweights are tracking Borussia Dortmund’s Italian youth international Samuele Inacio, according to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

Scouts from Champions League holders PSG and Spanish champions FC Barcelona watched the attacking midfielder over the weekend, as BVB suffered a 0–1 Bundesliga defeat.

  • This was not the first time. Scouts from the two leading clubs had already watched Inacio during Italy’s 1-1 U19 draw with Turkey in March.

    The 18-year-old made his second Bundesliga appearance at the weekend against Bayer Leverkusen, further underlining his status as an outstanding talent. Having already shone at last autumn’s U17 World Cup in Qatar, he was voted ‘Man of the Match’ in all three of Italy’s group games, a feat that, according to Dortmund’s managing director Lars Ricken, “did not surprise us”. We know what he’s capable of.”

    “He’s a number 10 you rarely see these days,” the former pro explained. “Strong in attack, with excellent dribbling. He’s also incredibly dangerous in front of goal—both as a scorer and a provider. On top of that, he works hard and defends with the team. A complete package.”

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  • Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Samuele Inacio is under contract with BVB until 2027.

    This “fantastic package” is firmly in BVB’s medium-term plans. However, Inacio’s contract runs only until summer 2027, a timeline that tends to attract suitors.

    Inacio moved from Atalanta Bergamo to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2024, and the terms of his free transfer infuriated the Italians. When the clubs met in this season’s Champions League play-offs, Atalanta’s hierarchy repeatedly criticised the move and even cancelled the traditional pre-match officials’ lunch.

    This term he has mainly plied his trade for BVB’s U19s and second string, though he did make a 30-minute substitute appearance for Niko Kovac’s first team against Leverkusen last Saturday—his second senior outing.

  • These contracts with BVB expire in 2027.

    PlayerPositionAge
    Alexander MeyerGoalkeeper35
    Patrick DrewesGoalkeeper33 years
    Silas OstrzinskiGoal22 years
    Ramy BensebainiDefender30
    Emre CanDefender32 years
    Marcel SabitzerMidfield32
    Samuele InacioMidfield18
    Karim AdeyemiForward24 years

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