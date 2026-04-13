Scouts from Champions League holders PSG and Spanish champions FC Barcelona watched the attacking midfielder over the weekend, as BVB suffered a 0–1 Bundesliga defeat.
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BVB faces a major blow: PSG and FC Barcelona are reportedly targeting a Borussia Dortmund midfielder
This was not the first time. Scouts from the two leading clubs had already watched Inacio during Italy’s 1-1 U19 draw with Turkey in March.
The 18-year-old made his second Bundesliga appearance at the weekend against Bayer Leverkusen, further underlining his status as an outstanding talent. Having already shone at last autumn’s U17 World Cup in Qatar, he was voted ‘Man of the Match’ in all three of Italy’s group games, a feat that, according to Dortmund’s managing director Lars Ricken, “did not surprise us”. We know what he’s capable of.”
“He’s a number 10 you rarely see these days,” the former pro explained. “Strong in attack, with excellent dribbling. He’s also incredibly dangerous in front of goal—both as a scorer and a provider. On top of that, he works hard and defends with the team. A complete package.”
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Samuele Inacio is under contract with BVB until 2027.
This “fantastic package” is firmly in BVB’s medium-term plans. However, Inacio’s contract runs only until summer 2027, a timeline that tends to attract suitors.
Inacio moved from Atalanta Bergamo to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2024, and the terms of his free transfer infuriated the Italians. When the clubs met in this season’s Champions League play-offs, Atalanta’s hierarchy repeatedly criticised the move and even cancelled the traditional pre-match officials’ lunch.
This term he has mainly plied his trade for BVB’s U19s and second string, though he did make a 30-minute substitute appearance for Niko Kovac’s first team against Leverkusen last Saturday—his second senior outing.
These contracts with BVB expire in 2027.
Player Position Age Alexander Meyer Goalkeeper 35 Patrick Drewes Goalkeeper 33 years Silas Ostrzinski Goal 22 years Ramy Bensebaini Defender 30 Emre Can Defender 32 years Marcel Sabitzer Midfield 32 Samuele Inacio Midfield 18 Karim Adeyemi Forward 24 years