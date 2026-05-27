Bundesliga boost: Schalke 04 are reportedly eyeing a former VfB Stuttgart striker

Schalke are actively seeking new attacking options ahead of the forthcoming Bundesliga campaign, and according to the report, the 28-year-old striker is a "hot topic" in Gelsenkirchen.

Interest in Kalajdzic is said to persist regardless of the ongoing talks over Edin Dzeko's future. The club is currently negotiating with the Bosnian striker, who joined from Fiorentina last winter, about extending his contract beyond 30 June, though no decision has been made.

"We can well imagine that Edin could still be an asset to us in the Bundesliga, both on and off the pitch. We are in talks about him possibly extending his contract for another year," said S04 sporting director Frank Baumann recently.