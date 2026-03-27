What's going on with Bukayo Saka?! Arsenal and England winger losing his talismanic status at pivotal moment for club and country

But this being the ultra demanding Tuchel and not his ever-polite predecessor Gareth Southgate, the German came out with an unexpected answer. "How many goals did he score for England? 13? It has to be more, it’s not enough," he said.

"He needs to keep on going. I thought it was 30 at least. Then I would have said it’s not enough because I’m never satisfied. He’s such a threat for Arsenal in the most difficult league in the world, so why would he not be at international level?

"We have the position for him, he has the attitude, the stamina, the talent, he has everything to be a top player at international level and that’s what he has to show."

And yet, since Tuchel made those remarks Saka has ceased to be "such a threat" for Arsenal. And he could hardly have chosen a worse time for his slump, with the Gunners fighting to win the treble and the World Cup just around the corner…