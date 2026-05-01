Getty Images Sport
Evolution of Bruno Fernandes! How Man Utd captain mastered set-piece delivery as he closes in on Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne’s Premier League assist record
Fernandes closing in on historic assist record
Fernandes is on the brink of matching one of the Premier League’s most iconic creative records. His assist for Benjamin Sesko in a match against Brentford took his total to 19 for the 2025–26 campaign, leaving him just one short of the record jointly held by Henry and De Bruyne.
After failing to register an assist in his first seven league appearances this season, the United captain has produced a remarkable turnaround. Fernandes has delivered 19 assists in his last 24 matches, putting the historic 20-assist benchmark firmly within reach with four games remaining.
The Portuguese midfielder has also climbed the all-time assist rankings, reaching 70 in the competition and moving into the top 20. Since his league debut in 2020, no player has recorded more assists, with Fernandes sitting narrowly ahead of Mohamed Salah during that period.
- Getty Images Sport
Fernandes explains his evolving role
Fernandes has credited tactical adjustments and the way opponents defend him for the change in his role under Michael Carrick. The United captain also explained how his manager has encouraged him to move wider in search of opportunities to deliver crosses.
"It’s about space,” he said, as quoted by Opta Analyst. "Over the years, teams know you better, so they don’t want to allow you as much space as they probably would have allowed me when I first came to the club because they didn’t know me as much. I float a lot in that zone there now with Michael [Carrick]. He doesn’t want me to just be stuck in the middle, so often asks me to find that pocket [of space]."
"The outswing crosses are very dangerous. The inswing cross is much harder for them to head the ball as there’s less power on the ball normally and not as easy for them to put power on the ball when heading."
Set-piece mastery and creative risk
Fernandes’ development as a set-piece specialist has been a major factor behind United’s attacking output. He has registered 10 assists from dead-ball situations this season, just one short of the single-season record of 11 set by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.
"When we talk about set-pieces and needing to hit the ball in the right space, it’s sometimes harder than a standard pass," he explained. "The way corners and free-kicks have been, my teammates ask me and demand where they want the ball. Sometimes I’m going to get it right, sometimes not so much."
"I will tell you that five years ago, I would go to take a corner and just put the ball into the middle of the box and let’s see if someone gets it. And nowadays I have to hit a spot, so sometimes it’s even harder to get an assist from a set-piece than it actually is in open play."
- Getty Images Sport
Final push for history
With four league matches remaining, Fernandes now has multiple opportunities to equal or surpass the long-standing assist record. United’s attacking form and his central role in chance creation suggest the milestone is within reach.
At the same time, the captain’s focus remains on guiding Manchester United toward Champions League qualification while potentially securing his place among the Premier League’s greatest creators.