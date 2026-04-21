‘Brilliant player’ can tick two transfer boxes for Liverpool as Michael Owen reacts to renewed talk of Reds fan Anthony Gordon returning to his roots from Newcastle

Gordon is, as a versatile operator, someone that could tick multiple boxes for Liverpool. He is able to line up on the flanks or down the middle. With that in mind, could he become another big-money addition for a club that indulged in a record-breaking spending spree during 2025?

When that question was put to Owen, the former Reds striker - who now represents Casino.org, a leading platform helping players find UK casino brands - told GOAL: “That's more in keeping with what I think that Liverpool need - a wide player.

“They've got a big problem in that Salah is leaving. They're going to have to fill that gap. On the left-hand side, [Cody] Gakpo has been a very good player for a very long time but he's not had the best second, two-thirds of the season at all. He's opened the door to young Rio [Ngumoha]. Whether he's ready to play more regularly is obviously a debate.

“But I would think that a right-sided attacker has got to be a priority to fill Salah’s shoes. That would be my idea of the first position that needs to be filled.”

Pressed further on whether Gordon could be that man, Owen added: “I think he's a brilliant player, absolutely. Whether you could snare him away from Newcastle is obviously a different matter. But as an individual player, yeah, a big fan. I think he should have a big role in the World Cup this year.”