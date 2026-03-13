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Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler reveals text exchange with Mikel Arteta after criticism of Arsenal 'time-wasting'
A private apology for public criticism
“I didn’t want to create that noise, I just wanted to make my point about how I was feeling,” Hurzeler explained when discussing the fallout.
“Nothing to do with what they have achieved, it’s incredible. Arteta is one of the best managers in the world for me, he is a role model – but it is important to say your opinion and not hide your opinion. Even when you are a smaller club.”
He added: “I texted him saying that I have huge respect for everyone at Arsenal. If they win the Premier League, they definitely deserve it, but it’s just things that made me emotional, and I’m a person who sticks to his principles and opinions. It created a lot of noise, but it’s important to stand to your opinion – but I did tell Mikel that I have huge respect [for him]. Nothing should stand between us, and the work continues.”
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Arteta responds to the olive branch
Arteta, speaking ahead of Arsenal's clash with Everton, acknowledged receipt of the message but remained characteristically tight-lipped about the specific details of their exchange. The Spaniard seemed content to leave the animosity in the past, praising the character of his Brighton counterpart for reaching out directly. The tension between the pair had been visible during the match, with at least one heated exchange noted by observers on the side of the pitch as the Gunners looked to secure a vital result in their pursuit of the title.
“No, that's a personal conversation,” Arteta said when asked about the text. “Obviously he's made public certain comments that he made before. That says a lot of positive things about him as a person. I appreciate that. The rest, I think he's a fantastic coach. The job he's doing at Brighton is really, really good. That's fine.” When initially informed that Hurzeler suggested only one team tried to win the game, Arteta had simply replied: “What a surprise.”
The 'dark arts' debate continues
The core of Hurzeler's frustration stems from what he perceives as a lack of consistency in how officials manage time-wasting and set-piece interference. He previously claimed that no-one recognises it, but when Arsenal have a corner and they are leading, sometimes they use up over a minute just to take it.
This focus on 'dark arts' has followed Arsenal throughout the season, as Arteta’s side has prioritised efficiency and defensive solidity alongside their attacking flair.
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Sharing opinions in the heat of the race
Despite the text exchange, it appears the two managers still hold differing views on the ethics of in-game tactics. Hurzeler confirmed that while the tone was respectful, they did not necessarily agree on the underlying issues. “Yes, we had a good exchange,” the German tactician added. “He shared his opinion and I shared mine. That is what football is about, everyone defending their side”.
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