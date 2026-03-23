Brentford duo 'left bloodied' after rushing to help man being assaulted in alleged racial attack at 2am in London

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the confrontation, although they have not yet made any arrests. A spokesperson stated: "Police attended a report of an assault on Queen’s Road, Richmond at around 02:00hrs on Sunday, 22 March. Officers engaged with the victim. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time."

The players allegedly involved were among several squad members permitted to make their own travel arrangements back from Elland Road. This was granted by the club because the match was the final fixture before the international break, with many players scheduled to travel aboard to represent their respective countries.