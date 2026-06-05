Nightmare over for Breel Embolo as Switzerland star is cleared to join World Cup squad after USA denies visa

His clearance brings an end to several days of uncertainty and allows Switzerland to continue preparations with one of their key attacking players available for the tournament. The Swiss football federation confirmed that the matter had been resolved and that Embolo had been given permission to travel.

"We have just been informed that Breel Embolo's ​visa has been approved. He will therefore ​be able to travel to the United States. He is ‌expected ⁠to join the team on Friday evening," the federation said in a statement.