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Bradley Barcola wants PSG exit amid Arsenal & Liverpool interest as French side eye Barcelona attacker to replace him
Barcola seeks Parc des Princes departure
The France international is reportedly eager to leave the club following a season of mixed fortunes in Paris. Barcola featured frequently for the French giants last season, making 21 league starts, while also playing in 16 matches in the Champions League.
The 23-year-old, who is currently valued at approximately £60 million by PSG, still has two years remaining on his contract at the Parc des Princes. However, his omission from the starting lineup in the recent Champions League final victory over Arsenal in Hungary seems to have been a turning point, with the attacker only featuring as a late second-half substitute.
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Premier League giants on high alert
According to reports by talkSPORT, Arsenal are among the leading candidates to secure Barcola's services as Mikel Arteta looks to add more depth and quality to his wide options. The Gunners have been linked with several targets, including Morgan Rogers and Christos Tzolis, but Barcola’s proven pedigree at the highest level makes him an enticing prospect for the North London side.
Liverpool are also firmly in the hunt as they enter a new era under Andoni Iraola. Following the departure of Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo’s inconsistent form on the left flank, the Reds are desperate to bolster their attacking ranks. While RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande remains a target, Barcola’s availability has shifted the focus at Anfield.
PSG identify Ferran Torres as replacement
While PSG’s official stance is that the player remains not for sale, the club is already preparing for a potential future without him. Gianluca Di Marzio reports Luis Enrique has identified Barcelona forward Ferran Torres as the ideal replacement should Barcola successfully force an exit. Torres has a pre-existing relationship with Enrique from their time together with the Spanish national team.
The Barcelona man is under contract until 2027, but the Parisian giants are keeping a close watch on his situation at Camp Nou. Any move for a new winger would likely soften PSG's stance on Barcola, allowing the disgruntled Frenchman to finalise a move to either the Emirates Stadium or Anfield.
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International commitments delay decision
Any definitive movement on Barcola's future is unlikely to take place until after the conclusion of the World Cup in North America. The winger is currently part of Didier Deschamps’ France squad, though he has found starting opportunities difficult to come by during the warm-up fixtures, with Marcus Thuram and Desire Doue preferred in the frontline.
France are set to begin their quest for a third world title against Senegal, with further group stage matches scheduled against Iraq and Norway. Barcola will be hoping to use the tournament as a platform to showcase his talents to his prospective suitors in England before a final decision is made on his domestic future.