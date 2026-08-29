Getty Images
Liverpool agree sensational £106m deal to sign PSG star Bradley Barcola as Mohamed Salah successor
Liverpool agree massive fee for PSG star
Liverpool have reached a final agreement to sign French forward Barcola from PSG. The Athletic claims that the Merseyside club will pay an initial £106 million (€125m) package, with performance-related add-ons potentially pushing the total fee up by a further £17m (€20m). The 23-year-old is set to put pen to paper on a five-year contract at Anfield.
- (C)Getty images
Stepping into Salah's shoes
Barcola has been identified as Liverpool's primary target to replace Salah, who departed the club at the end of last season. Filling the void left by the Egyptian icon is a monumental task, but the Reds have shown immense faith in the young winger. A breakthrough in the high-stakes negotiations finally arrived after crucial talks were held on Tuesday.
Liverpool's hierarchy, led by sporting director Richard Hughes, CEO Billy Hogan and Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon, managed to strike a deal directly with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Despite having two years remaining on his contract in the French capital, Barcola remained firmly committed to securing a move to Anfield.
Shining on the biggest stages
The Lyon academy graduate proved his worth in a star-studded PSG squad last season under Luis Enrique. He made 49 appearances, contributing 13 goals and seven assists as the Parisians successfully defended both their Ligue 1 and Champions League titles.
Barcola earned his minutes despite facing intense competition from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue. Since making his first-team breakthrough in the 2021-22 campaign, the attacker has registered an impressive 39 goals and 37 assists across 152 senior appearances.
His pedigree was further underlined during this summer's World Cup. The forward played a prominent role for France, featuring in all eight of their matches and scoring three goals on the global stage.
- Getty
Medical checks and next steps
The transfer is now in its final stages, with Barcola expected to undergo a medical on Merseyside within the next 24 hours. Once the formalities are completed, he will be officially unveiled as Liverpool's newest attacking weapon.
The impending move explains his recent absences from the PSG squad. Enrique left the forward out of their 2026-27 league opener against Rennes on Sunday, and he was missing again for Friday's 2-2 draw at Lille. With the ink drying on his five-year deal, Barcola will soon begin the next chapter of his career under Iraola at Anfield.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting