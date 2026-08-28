Bradley Barcola set for Liverpool medical after flying to England as €140m move from PSG nears completion

The long-running saga surrounding Barcola’s future appears to have reached its conclusion as the winger prepares for his new life in the Premier League. According to L'Équipe, the French international is set to fly to England this Saturday to finalise the details of his blockbuster move to Anfield.

The 23-year-old has been the subject of intense negotiations between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, but the path is now clear for him to undergo a medical examination and sign a long-term contract with the Merseyside giants.

The move comes after Barcola was notably excluded from Luis Enrique’s matchday squad for PSG's recent 2-2 draw with Rennes, a clear indication that his departure from the Parc des Princes was imminent. With personal terms already understood to be in place, the player is expected to complete the final administrative steps on English soil before being officially unveiled as a Liverpool player.



