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Mohamed Saeed

Bradley Barcola set for Liverpool medical after flying to England as €140m move from PSG nears completion

B. Barcola
Paris Saint-Germain
Transfers
Liverpool
Premier League
Ligue 1

Liverpool are on the verge of completing a sensational move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola, with the Frenchman expected to arrive in England today. The two clubs reached a definitive agreement on Thursday for a deal that will see the 23-year-old become one of the most expensive players in Premier League history.

  • Barcola prepares for Merseyside medical

    The long-running saga surrounding Barcola’s future appears to have reached its conclusion as the winger prepares for his new life in the Premier League. According to L'Équipe, the French international is set to fly to England this Saturday to finalise the details of his blockbuster move to Anfield.

    The 23-year-old has been the subject of intense negotiations between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, but the path is now clear for him to undergo a medical examination and sign a long-term contract with the Merseyside giants.

    The move comes after Barcola was notably excluded from Luis Enrique’s matchday squad for PSG's recent 2-2 draw with Rennes, a clear indication that his departure from the Parc des Princes was imminent. With personal terms already understood to be in place, the player is expected to complete the final administrative steps on English soil before being officially unveiled as a Liverpool player.


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