Bradley Barcola reaches Liverpool transfer agreement after PSG winger holds talks with Andoni Iraola

According to L'Equipe, Barcola has reached an agreement in principle to join Liverpool. The 23-year-old has informed the French champions that he does not intend to extend his current contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2028. Barcola is determined to discover the Premier League and take the next crucial step in his career.

The same report claims that the France international recently held positive discussions with new Reds manager Iraola and several club executives to outline a potential move to Anfield. However, despite the player's clear desire to relocate to Merseyside, no formal contractual agreement has been signed.