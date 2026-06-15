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'Boyfriend duties' - Justin Trudeau slammed for attending Katy Perry's USMNT live performance over Canada's historic World Cup opener
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Trudeau defends 'boyfriend duties' after backlash
While the rest of Canada was glued to the nation’s historic World Cup debut on home soil, their former leader was thousand miles away at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Trudeau, who led the country from 2015 to 2025, sparked outrage by attending the USMNT opening match against Paraguay to watch Perry perform.
Taking to social media to address the growing criticism, Trudeau attempted to justify his absence by leaning into his romantic life. He wrote: "Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I’m rooting for to take the Cup." The explanation did little to soothe the anger of Canadian supporters who felt betrayed by the high-profile snub.
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Fans label former PM 'insufferable'
The response on X, formerly Twitter, was swift and merciless. Supporters were quick to point out the perceived hypocrisy of the politician, particularly given his past stances on American politics and environmental issues. One user lashed out, stating: "Just last year you told people to boycott the US because of the big bad orange man but here you are, hanging at Coachella (using plastic products your party banned), shopping in NYC with your untalented son and now cheering US soccer. Hypocrite as usual."
Others targeted the phrasing of his defense, with one critic calling Trudeau "still insufferable." Even his use of the word "girlfriend" became a point of contention for some, with a commenter posting: "That's disgusting! Boyfriend at this age, you have big kids bro!" Trudeau shares three children with his ex-wife, Sophie.
Perry's performance leaves crowd wanting more
If the former Prime Minister was hoping for a show-stopping spectacle to justify the trip, he may have been left wanting. Despite more than 70,000 fans filling the stands in Inglewood, Perry's appearance ultimately fell short of expectations. Fans anticipating a medley of hits like 'Firework' or 'California Gurls' were disappointed when she performed just one track, a lesser-known song called 'Wonder' from an album released two years ago.
The headline act lasted only minutes before she departed the stage shortly before kick-off. Interestingly, it was her co-performer, ten-year-old Norwegian viral sensation Tius Luka, who stole the limelight. The youngster received widespread plaudits for his vocal range, while the main event was criticised for its lack of energy compared to earlier performances by LISA, Anitta, and Tyla.
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A romance that keeps making headlines
The relationship between the Canadian politician and the American pop star has been a source of fascination since they were first linked in July 2025. Following their initial meeting in Montreal, the pair have been spotted everywhere from yachts in Santa Barbara to official visits in Japan. One fan famously described their relationship confirmation in December as the "craziest hard launch in the history of the free world."
While the USMNT enjoyed a perfect start on the pitch by thrashing Paraguay 4-1, Trudeau's decision to prioritise the United States' opening match over Canada's has left a sour taste. As the tournament continues, the former Prime Minister will likely need to make an appearance in the stands for Canada’s next outing if he hopes to win back goodwill from the country's passionate football fans.