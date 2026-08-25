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Bournemouth complete swoop for Juventus shot-stopper Michele Di Gregorio
Bournemouth secure Di Gregorio on initial loan
Bournemouth have officially announced the arrival of Di Gregorio from Juventus, marking a significant statement of intent in the transfer market. The Cherries have successfully negotiated a deal that sees the 29-year-old move to the Vitality Stadium initially on a temporary basis, providing the squad with immediate top-level experience between the sticks.
"I’m very happy to be here. This is a very important moment for me and that's why I think the decision to come here to Bournemouth was the right one," Di Gregorio said. "I felt the club's desire to have me here and I felt the ambition that this club has to continue to grow and do great things. The Premier League is the most beautiful league in the world. It's an honour for me to be here and to have the chance to play and play at such a high level."
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Financial details of the Di Gregorio deal revealed
Juventus have been transparent regarding the financial specifics of the agreement. The Italian giants confirmed that the English club have paid €1.3m for Di Gregorio’s one-year loan, a figure that ensures the Bianconeri receive immediate compensation for the departure. Furthermore, the contract includes provisions for this initial fee to be increased by an additional €800,000, provided that the goalkeeper meets specific performance-related targets during his time in the Premier League.
Beyond the initial loan period, the agreement contains a substantial permanent option that could see Di Gregorio stay in England long-term. The deal also includes an option to buy at the end of the season for €12.7m, which would be payable over three financial years, alongside a potential €1.5m in further add-ons.
Tiago Pinto hails 'excellent' addition to Cherries squad
The arrival of Di Gregorio is seen as a major coup for Bournemouth director Tiago Pinto. Speaking on the official announcement of the transfer, Pinto expressed his delight at securing the Italian’s signature, noting that he brings a wealth of knowledge from his time in Italy.
"Michele is a goalkeeper with excellent qualities and valuable experience at the highest level," Pinto noted.
Pinto continued his assessment of the player by highlighting his consistency during his tenure at the Allianz Stadium, where he often faced the highest level of scrutiny. "He has consistently demonstrated his ability in Serie A and in European competitions, and we believe he will be an excellent addition to our squad," the director added.
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Guglielmo Vicario leads Juventus overhaul
The departure of Di Gregorio is not an isolated incident but rather a key component of a massive overhaul of the Juventus goalkeeping roster. The Bianconeri management has decided to take a fresh direction, moving away from their previous hierarchy to install a new set of number ones. The headline arrival in this transformation is Guglielmo Vicario, who has joined the club on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. The deal for the Italian international includes an option to buy, signaling that Juve view him as their long-term solution in goal.
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