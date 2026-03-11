Getty
Borussia Dortmund fight off Premier League interest as Felix Nmecha signs new contract
Securing the midfield metronome
Dortmund confirmed on Wednesday that Nmecha has signed a new deal after reaching an agreement with the midfielder’s new representatives from the English agency, The Talent Table.
The new deal will see him sign an extension keeping him at the club until 2030, adding two years to his previous expiry date of 2028. This represents a significant statement of intent from the BVB hierarchy, including sporting director Sebastian Kehl. As part of the agreement, Nmecha is expected to join the ranks of the club's top earners.
Kehl said in the announcement: "After some bad luck with injuries at the beginning of his time here in Dortmund, Felix has become a very important part of our team. His ability to cover ground and overcome opponents makes him extremely valuable to us in the center of the pitch, and he always finds creative solutions, even under pressure. He brings incredible quality to the field – both for us and for the German national team. We are convinced that his development curve will continue to rise in the future."
Premier League giants left frustrated
The urgency shown by the German board was largely fuelled by a growing list of admirers in the Premier League. Nmecha has a massive market in England, having spent his formative years developing in the Manchester City youth academy. Several heavyweights had been monitoring his progress closely, with City boss Pep Guardiola credited with a keen interest in bringing his former prospect back.
Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were also reportedly tracking the German international’s situation ahead of a potential summer move. By tying him down, BVB have effectively ended any hopes of a cut-price deal. This marks a pivotal moment for a player originally signed for €30 million from Wolfsburg in 2023 to replace Jude Bellingham.
"I have had many great experiences with this club and its fans over the past few years and am very grateful for the club's trust," Nmecha says. "I want to repay that trust by giving my best for Borussia Dortmund."
Manager praises tactical evolution
The midfielder’s rise has not gone unnoticed by manager Niko Kovac, who was full of praise for his tactical evolution. Addressing the media, Kovac stated: "Felix is developing in a good direction. He is our metronome in midfield and directs and leads our game. We need him. I am happy that he is developing so well."
Having initially faced criticism for a high price tag that many felt was unjustified, Nmecha has silenced his detractors by becoming the undisputed leader of the Dortmund midfield. This tactical maturity has seen him rack up 108 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 13 goals.
World Cup ambitions on the horizon
Beyond his club success, Nmecha is also positioning himself as a vital part of the national team setup. The six-cap international is widely considered to have a strong chance of securing a spot in the squad for the upcoming tournament. Reflecting on the player's chances, Kovac explained that the midfielder will be at the World Cup if he stays healthy.
By staying at Signal Iduna Park, Nmecha ensures he remains the focal point of a major European side. This provides the perfect platform to maintain his form ahead of the international showpiece. Keeping their star man is a massive victory for Kehl and the BVB board as they secure their midfield general for the foreseeable future.
